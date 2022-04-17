Jane Mena Shares Indication of A Peaceful Home

Jane Mena has left behind all the drama between herself, Tonto Dikeh and the latter’s ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri.

The dancer who was caught in a web of messiness after Dikeh alleged she was having an affair with Kpokpogri and he had her nudes in his possession despite being married, has shared her thoughts on the attribute indicative of a peaceful marriage.

Jane Mena posted a photo of Jeri and her husband on Instagram and disclosed that once people start to to say a woman wears the pants in a relationship, it means the couple are living peacefully.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...