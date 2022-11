Jane Mena has welcomed her first child with her husband.

The dancer and social media influencer announced the birth of the new addition to her family via an Instagram post on Saturday, November 19.

Posting a video of herself and her husband’s hand entwined together, she gave fans a sneak peak of the newborn, showing only the feet.

“A journey that started with both of us has now brought a little addition,” she captioned the post.

