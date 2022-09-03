Jane Fonda Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed with Cancer

Jane Fonda shared a very personal heth challenge with her teeming fans on Friday, September 2.

The 84-year-old actress revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer; non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Fonda shared this news via her Instagram page and she added stay she already started chemotherapy treatment.

The ‘Monster in Law’ star noted that she feels lucky because 80% of people with her diagnosis survive hence, things are looking good.

She wrote, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

The ‘Fun With Dick And Jane’ actress continued, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

