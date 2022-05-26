Jandor wins Lagos PDP Governorship ticket

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran a.k.a. Jandor, has won the primary election to pick the Lagos State governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), report says.

Adediran polled the highest number of votes at the primary election conducted on Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja Lagos.

The scale of victory tilted in favour of Adediran after major rivals such as: Adedeji Doherty, Ade Dosunmu and Jim Kamal stepped down for him. He was left to contend with popular fashion designer, David Kolawole Vaughan popularly called Dakova who he defeated with over 600 votes to 20.

