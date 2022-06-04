Jamie Foxx Tells Bizarre Story of a Cocaine-Addled Actress Who Mistook Him for Rick Fox

Jamie Foxx sat down with Tank and his manager J. Valentine on their new podcast series R&B Money, where they talked about everything from music to drugs.

During their conversation, Foxx told them a story about a “very prominent actress” who mistook him for former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox.

“I ain’t saying no names, but I was in a hotel room with a very prominent actress and she was doing cocaine,” Foxx shared. “I wasn’t, I wasn’t, I was not doing it. I don’t do that because of my religious beliefs.”

Foxx continued, “[But] She does the cocaine, she says ‘I’m a bad mother,’ and then she goes, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I would be in this room doing cocaine with Rick Fox.’ She thought I was Rick Fox the whole fucking night bro. She thought I was Rick Fox I was like, ‘I’m not light skin with good hair like this n***a.’”

And it got weirder from there.

Watch the snippet:

