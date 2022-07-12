Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Star as Vampire Hunters in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’: Watch Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of a new video starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco, who all play modern-day vampire hunters.

The film was directed by J.J. Perry, famous for his stunt coordinator on John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fast and Furious 9. And the project will see Foxx playing a family man opposite Meagan Good, claiming he’s a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley when in reality he’s kitted out to dispatch the undead.

From the trailer, Franco’s character got himself into the business and panics during his first vamp encounter. Snoop Dogg also shows up to help Foxx’s character back into the vampire hunting union. “You know what I see when I see a vamp? A big ol’ dollar sign,” says Reid. There’s also a reference to the Twilight series.

The trailer is packed with enough violence that has wet a lot of people’s appetite.

Watch it:

