James Gunn Slams Fan Who Wants Marvel to Replace Chris Pratt MCU

James Gunn is very upset with people who want Chris Pratt to lose his job.

The drama started after a Twitter troll asked Marvel to replace Pratt as Star-Lord in the MCU—where he has appeared four times. The hate started after the actor was accused of attending an anti-LGBTQ church in Los Angeles associated with the Hillsong Church, which has long faced criticism for homophobia.

Now, the critics want Pratt to lose his job and James Gunn has taken to Twitter to fight against that.

“Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him,” wrote a fan in a viral tweet that included a photo of Pratt next to The Conjuring actor Patrick Wilson.

And Gunn replied: “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

See his post:

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

