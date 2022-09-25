James Earl Jones Hints at Retirement by Signing Over Rights to Voice of Darth Vader

James Earl Jones is perhaps ready to retire from his famous role as the voice behind Star Wars’ Darth Vader.

Vanity Fair reports the 91-year-old actor recently signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers who plan on using a blend of archival recordings and A.I. technology to re-create Jones’ voice in upcoming Star Wars films.

This was confirmed by Matthew Wood of LucasFilm, who told Vanity Fair that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive,” adding that Jones is looking to step back from the iconic role. “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character. So how do we move forward?”

Respeecher, a Ukrainian start-up, is geared to use “archival recordings and a proprietary AI algorithm to create new dialogue with the voices of performers from long ago.” Lucasfilm also plans to “inform the actor about their plans for Vader and heed his advice on how to stay on the right course.”

