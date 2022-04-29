James Corden to Exit CBS’ Late Late Show in 2023

James Corden will be bidding farewell to CBS’ Late Late Show come 2023.

The funny man who is set to end his tenure as host of The Late Late Show soon, has hosted the show since 2015.

James Corden’s contract was set to end in 2022 but he signed a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022-23 season. He’ll exit the show next year after eight years.

He broke the news to his viewers that this will be his final season as host of The Late Late Show with a monologue in Thursday, April 28.

This was released earlier in the afternoon, before the show aired and Corden got emotional as he announced his forthcoming exit.

“I have some news of my own to share with you. Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it. I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams,” Corden shared. “So I’m happy to announce today that I’ve signed a new contract, to carry on hosting The Late Late Show.”

“The other half is, the sadder news is, I’ve decided to sign on for one more year on the show and that this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show,” Corden added. “This will be my last year hosting the show. When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there”

“But I’ve got to tell you, we are not leaving today!” Corden continued. “We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang,” he said.

