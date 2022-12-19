James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops Box Office With $435 million Global Debut

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water earned $134 million domestically in its opening weekend – a success for the legendary filmmaker, but it slightly fell short of the earnings projected for it.

Variety reports that the much-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar amassed an additional $301 million internationally, bringing its overall sum to $435 million. The movie had been projected to make between $150 million and $175 million in the US alone.

It is worth that in an interview with GQ last month, the director said the sequel would need to become the “third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” in order to “break even.”

Deadline adds that the movie cost about $460 million before factoring in the print and advertising budget.

We can’t wait to see how it does in a few weeks.

