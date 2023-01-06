Search
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Beats Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022

Movies

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is officially the top-grossing film of 2022.

According to the Hollywood Reporterthe movie which was released three weeks ago raked in generated about $454 million in the United States and $1 billion worldwide, making it the No. 10-top grossing film of all time. And this puts it ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, which has raked in nearly $1.5 billion in ticket sales since its debut in May of last year.

Also, this makes the movie is now the second highest grosser of the pandemic era, following behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $1.916 billion.

It is worth noting that the original Avatar, also directed by Cameron, which debuted in 2009, is now the highest-grossing film of all time, It has earned $2.9 billion in sales,

