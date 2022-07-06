James Cameron Slams Trolls Over 3-hour Runtime of Avatar Sequel

James Cameron has responded to the backlash he’s received from trolls who believe a sequel to his 2009 motion picture “Avatar” is unnecessary.

In a recent interview with Empire, the famed Hollywood director known for directing films such as “Titanic” and “The Terminator,” decided to address those that think waiting 13 years for a second installment was far too long for movie-goers to still care about the franchise.

“The trolls will have it that nobody gives a sh** and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie,” the 67-year-old said. “Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, okay, excuse me, let me just shut the f**k up right now’. So, I’m not worried about that.”

The upcoming sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is slated to hit theaters in December, with most of its original cast members returning, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

“Avatar” went on to become one of the biggest movies of all time, generating a colossal $2.8 billion at the worldwide box office and winning a heap of accolades.

Regarding the upcoming sequel, though, James also touched on its lengthy runtime which stands at an estimated three hours. “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f**king break.”

