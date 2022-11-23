James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost His Titanic Role Because of His “Negative” Attitude

James Cameron has said that Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn’t star in Titanic.

The director shared this in his recent interview with GQ, in which he talked about struggling to build a bond between DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

“So he comes in a couple days later and I’ve got the camera set up to record the video. He didn’t know he was gonna test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate,” Cameron told GQ in this YouTube video. “And I said, ‘OK, so we’ll just go in the next room and we’ll run some lines and I’ll video it.’ And he said, ‘You mean I’m reading?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.'”

Displeased by this, he shook DiCaprio’s hand and thanked him “for coming by.”

“And [DiCaprio] said, ‘Wait, wait, wait. You mean, if I don’t read, I don’t get the part, just like that?'” Cameron continued. “And I said, ‘Oh yeah, come on. This is like a giant movie.'”

So he gave DiCaprio a choice: “You’re going to read or you’re not going to get the part.”

DiCaprio agreed, though begrudgingly.

“So he comes in, and every ounce of his entire being is just so negative right up until I said, ‘Action,’ and then he turned into Jack. And Kate just lit up and they went into this whole thing and he played the scene,” Cameron said. “Dark clouds had opened up and a ray of sun came down and light up Jack. I’m like, ‘Alright, he’s the guy.'”

He said a lot more.

Watch the video:

