James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Must Become One of the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever to Break Even

James Cameron is looking to recoup the money they sunk into making the sequel to Avatar.

Per GQ, the director of Avatar: The Way of Water said that the new film is “very fucking expensive.”

“It was always the first thing anybody would mention,” Cameron told the outlet. “And now I’m like, if I can make a business case to spend a billion dollars on a movie, I will fucking do it. Do you want to know why? Because we don’t put it all on a pile and light it on fire. We give it to people.”

He added that just for the film to break even, Avatar: The Way of Water will “have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

Cameron recalled a conversation with an executive at Fox who begged him to shorten the first Avatar film before its release.

“I said something I’ve never said to anybody else in the business,” Cameron told GQ. “‘I think this movie is going to make all the fucking money. And when it does, it’s going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So I’m not asking you to say something that you don’t feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money.’ And that’s exactly what I said, in caps, ALL THE MONEY, not some of the money, all the fucking money.”

Asked if he had a theory on why the original Avatar was such a global phenomenon, he said, “I don’t think I need a theory. I think anybody that’s seen the movie knows why; it’s a fucking gigantic adventure that’s an all-consuming emotional experience that leaves you wrung out by the end of the movie. And it was groundbreaking visually, and it still holds up today. So I don’t think I need a theory.”

