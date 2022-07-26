Jameela Jamil Addreeses Fans Who Criticised Her Wig in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil has a message for Marvel fans who have been coming for her since the release of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Lawcharacter trailer.

Speaking at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, she revisited her earlier comments to fans who were critical of her character’s appearance and hairstyle in the show.

“It was great. It’s just a wig. I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base,” she told THR, laughing. “I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.”

“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more — I’m into it,” she continued.

And asked if there is need to let Disney know when she’s addressing negative feedback, Jamil replied, “No, I think Disney knew that they were signing a loose cannon into their universe. (Laughs.) But also, they trust me, and they know that I only come at anything from a place of love and respect for this fandom, for this universe. It was a really fun, funny exchange. It just wasn’t a big thing.”

