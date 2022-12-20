Jamaican Minister Congratulates Burna Boy Following Successful Concert

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been all gas, no breaks this 2022 with his ‘Love Damini’ worldwide tour a d it looks like he’s not done yet.

The Grammy Award winning singer just finished a sold-out show in Jamaica which elicited a congratulatory message from the honourable minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange.

Grange who attended Burna Boy’s concert, shared photos from the event and meeting the singer and his mother and manager. She was captured on camera congratulating the ‘Last Last’ crooner on a successful show.

