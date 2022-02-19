Jamaican govt plans first visit to Nigeria

For the first time, a delegation of the Jamaican government led by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Smith, would visit Nigeria.

The delegation will attend the fourth Nigeria-Jamaica Joint Commission slated to hold from February 22 – 24, 2022 in Abuja.

The joint commission governed the framework for cooperation between Nigeria and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Nigerian ambassador to Jamaica, Amb Maureen Tamuno, were expected to receive the Jamaican delegation in Nigeria.

Also, the meeting was expected to strengthen the historical and cultural linkages as well as solidify new partnerships to advance several agreements in entertainment, air services, tourism and enhance trade between both countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...