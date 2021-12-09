Jamaican Bassist Robbie Shakespeare Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the influential Jamaican bassist best known as one half of the rhythm duo Sly & Robbie, has died.

According to Jamaica Observer and The Gleaner, the musician died in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery.

A bot about him per Pitchfork: Born in 1953, Shakespeare grew up in East Kingston, Jamaica surrounded by a musical family who frequently invited fellow musicians over to rehearse. After learning how to play acoustic guitar as a kid, he switched to bass after convincing Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the legendary reggae bassist from the Upsetters, to teach him how to play.”

He was 68 years old.

