Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Jamaican Bassist Robbie Shakespeare Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the influential Jamaican bassist best known as one half of the rhythm duo Sly & Robbie, has died.

According to Jamaica Observer and The Gleaner, the musician died in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery.

A bot about him per Pitchfork: Born in 1953, Shakespeare grew up in East Kingston, Jamaica surrounded by a musical family who frequently invited fellow musicians over to rehearse. After learning how to play acoustic guitar as a kid, he switched to bass after convincing Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the legendary reggae bassist from the Upsetters, to teach him how to play.”

Read more about him here.

He was 68 years old.

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: