Jaden Smith Speaks Up After People Mocked Him Over Old Comments About People His Age

Jaden Smith has spoken up after people mocked him over a clip from a past interview with Big Boy, in which he said he always got along more with adults than people his own age.

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age, because I was picking up more things from adults than I were [sic] from kids my own age,” Jaden recalled in the clip.

He went on to mock his generation for being too absorbed with social media, and he even impersonated a young person saying, “Look at my phone! Selfie.”

“I’m just, like, ‘Dude, like, oh my God,’” he continued. “Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now? Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?”

So, people made fun of him for saying this. See sample reactions:

Now, Jaden has joined the crowd in mocking himself.

See his post:

Excellent!

