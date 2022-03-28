Jaden Smith Defends His Father Will Smith for Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has taken to his Twitter to show support for his father Will Smith.

In case you missed it: Will Smith viciously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, a shocking, unexpected attack that came minutes before he will be revealed as the winner of the Best Lead Actor category.

This has since stirred heated reactions worldwide, with people divided in their opinions about. However, Jaden Smith thinks his father’s actions were okay.

“And That’s How We Do It,” he said in a Twitter post that has gathered over 520,000 likes as of press time.

See it:

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...