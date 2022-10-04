Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ Hits N100 Million at the Box Office

Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’is doing the numbers and has hit the N100 Million mark at the box office.

The Nollywood action film which stars Tobi Bakre in his first leading role, Falz, Basket mouth, Toni Tones, Dorathy Bachor, OC Ukeje and a host of others, has received critical acclaim since its release at the cinemas on September 23.

Taking to her Instagram page, director extraordinaire shared the news as she thanked the ‘Brotherhood evangelists’ for doing the work of growing the box office numbers in the second weekend.

 

