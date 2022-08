Brotherhood is coming to cinemas soon and everyone should better get ready for a new dimension of storytelling in Nollywood.

The Jade Osiberu directed film which stars the likes of Tobi Bakre, Falz, Basketmouth, OC Ukeje, Omawumi, Toni Tones, Diane Russet, Sam Dede and a host of others, gave fans a look into what to expect.

The trailer of the action film dropped on Monday, August 1 and it’s looking mighty good.

Brotherhood will hit cinemas on September 23, 2022. See trailer below.

