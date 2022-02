Congratulations to Wizkid and Tems!

The former’s manager, Jada Pollock, has taken to her Twitter to confirm that the smash hit single which swept through the world like fire last year has now gone double platinum in the United States.

“Essence is officially 2x platinum in the US 🤫🖤,” said Jada in her tweet today, stirring heartwarming reactions from fans.

See her tweet:

Essence is officially 2x platinum in the US 🤫🖤 — jada.p (@jada3_p) February 28, 2022

