Jada Pollock is letting folks in on the ‘lover boy’ side to her man and client, Wizkid.

The music executive who is expecting her second child with the singer, showed off the beautiful floral arrangement the “Essence” crooner had delivered to their home for her.

On her Instagram stories, Pollock posted videos of the balloon decor and several floral arrangements as she declared her love for her baby daddy and admitted to being blessed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...