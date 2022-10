Jada Pollock and Wizkid’s first child together, Zion wants nothing more than to be like his dad.

The music executive mum and shared a cute photo of her son and her man at the Barbershop via her Twitter handle on Saturday.

The photo showed Zion without his long and curly hair as he had gotten a haircut just like his dad’s with Jada adding that “he said he wanted to be just like his dad!”

He said he wanted to be just like dad! 😩😎❤️ pic.twitter.com/tGLzGZkQDA — jada.p (@jada3_p) October 8, 2022

