Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Jada Pollock Drops Cryptic Tweet Amidst Relationship Drama with Wizkid

Jada Pollock has taken to Twitter to get some things off her chest amidst alleged relationship drama with Wizkid.

The talent manager and mother of two, took to the micro blogging app to share that she isn’t going to ever force anything in her life.

Jada Pollock tweeted, “Ain’t forcing nothing but a rubber band around some money.”

Recall that last week, Wizkid hinted at a relationship crisis between him and Jada who welcomed her second child with the singer, a few weeks ago.

Wizkid had shared on Snapchat that he was very single and Jada had responded via Twitter, stating that arguments brought on social media never birth anything good. She had also tweeted about controlling emotions.

Well, it seems she’s not about to sit still in a relationship that makes it look like she’s forcing it.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: