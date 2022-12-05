Jada Pollock Drops Cryptic Tweet Amidst Relationship Drama with Wizkid

Jada Pollock has taken to Twitter to get some things off her chest amidst alleged relationship drama with Wizkid.

The talent manager and mother of two, took to the micro blogging app to share that she isn’t going to ever force anything in her life.

Jada Pollock tweeted, “Ain’t forcing nothing but a rubber band around some money.”

Ain’t forcing nothing but a rubber band around some money 💰🦅 — jada.p (@jada3_p) December 5, 2022

Recall that last week, Wizkid hinted at a relationship crisis between him and Jada who welcomed her second child with the singer, a few weeks ago.

Wizkid had shared on Snapchat that he was very single and Jada had responded via Twitter, stating that arguments brought on social media never birth anything good. She had also tweeted about controlling emotions.

Well, it seems she’s not about to sit still in a relationship that makes it look like she’s forcing it.

