Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Suffering Hair Loss From Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith got candid in a recent Instagram post in which she opened up about how she’s dealt with her alopecia and subsequent hair loss.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said, pointing at her scalp line. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here.”

She captioned the post with a note about how she plans to embrace her hair loss and her alopecia.

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period,” the Red Table Talk host wrote.

ET Online shared that Pinkett Smith first addressed her alopecia in 2018.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” Jada shared. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’”

