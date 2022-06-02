Jada Pinkett Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock Reconcile as She Addresses Oscar Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed the epic slap that went down on Oscar night between her husband, Will Smith and 2022 Oscar host, Chris Rock.

For months, folks have been waiting for members of the Smith family to address the slap that happened the night of the Oscars in detail.

Jada addressed the situation in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” which focused on alopecia.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” she said

While speaking about the infamous moment at the Oscars, Jada continued, “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...