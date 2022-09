Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to her social media to celebrate her stunning beauty.

The show host posted a photo of herself rocking her bald head, with a caption that read: “Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️”

In the photo, she wears a satin top, the look complete with simple earrings and a bold burgundy lip. And this has gotten everyone talking.

Check her out!

