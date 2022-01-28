Friday, January 28, 2022
Jada P Opens Up About Relationship With Wizkid: “Our Love is Magical”

Jada P wants you all to know she is utterly in love with Wizkid, and he loves her just as same.

The talent manager shared this on her Twitter today, in response to a fan who wanted to be sure of the state of their relationship.

“Do you love Big wiz?” the fan said.

And she replied: “With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical.”

She said a lot more.

See the heartwarming responses:

