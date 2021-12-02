Jacqueline Avant Wife of Legendary Music Executive, Clarence y Avant Fatally Shot at Home

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of Grammy Award-winning music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday, December 1, in her Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles, California.

The Beverly Hills police officers responded to a home call just before 2:30 a.m. and o getting to the scene, found one person shot. Avant was taken to a hospital and died. No suspects were found at the scene and no one else was harmed.

A Netflix spokeswoman earlier confirmed to Fox News that the victim was 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant before authorities identified her. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer.

Tributes to Jacqueline have began to pour in via social media to honour the late philanthropist.

“Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community,” a statement from the Avant and Sarandos families said. “She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”

Former President Bill Clinton also took to his official Twitter handle to pay tribute to Jacqueline.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” he wrote on Twitter. “She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”

The police chief for the Beverly Hill area, Stainbrook declined to release details of the shooting as the investigation is still in its infancy, he said. He said detectives will look at all possible motives but would not speculate if Avant was killed during a robbery or how many suspects were involved.

“I don’t think it’s a random attack but I can’t speculate on that right now,” the chief said.

The Los Angeles area has seen a wave of robberies by thieves associated with street gangs who confront victims after following them home from prime locations. Several celebrities have been targeted in recent weeks, including Terrence J and “Real Housewife” Dorit Kemsley.

Avant was a local philanthropist and president of the Neighbors of Watts support group. She also served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Her 90-year-old husband, Clarence Avant is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those who paid tribute to him in a video made for the induction ceremony in October.

He mentored a number of artists including Bill Withers, Little Willie John, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. In 2019, Netflix released “The Black Godfather,” a documentary about his career.

Like this: Like Loading...