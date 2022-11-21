Jacob Zuma sent back to jail

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has unanimously confirmed that the medical parole granted to former president Jacob Zuma was unlawful – and it ruled he should return to jail.

In a decision written by Judge Tati Makgoka, the SCA stressed that the effect of its order that Zuma had unlawfully been granted medical parole was that “Mr Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence”.

“He must return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to do so. Whether the time spent by Mr Zuma on unlawfully granted medical parole should be taken into account in determining the remaining period of his incarceration, is not a matter for this court to decide,” the court said.

“It is a matter to be considered by the commissioner. If he is empowered by law to do so, the commissioner might take that period into account in determining any application or grounds for release.”

More to follow…

