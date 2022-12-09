Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works

Jackie chan has confirmed that he will be back to thrill fans with the fourth part of Rush Hour.

According to Variety, the actor shared this news during an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he talked about his career, his roles in classic films, and Rush Hour, which grossed more than $244 million worldwide.

“I got a phone call. [Director] Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend,” Chan recalled his surprise at the success of the film. “For me, I don’t know how to count.”

And when asked about the fourth part of the movie, he said that the sequel was in the works.

“We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now,” he added.

