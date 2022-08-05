Friday, August 5, 2022
Jackie Aina Faces Major Backlash for Commercializing “Soro Soke”

Jackie Aina is getting all the heat she deserves.

The American influencer and businesswoman recently celebrated her birthday. And from the videos shared by her business page on Twitter, one of the items in her collection are scented candles named “Soro Soke,” a phrase that became a national terminology after Nigerians took to the streets to protest police brutality.

Nigerians are still mourning our beloved who lost their lives during those protests, especially in Lekki, Lagos. Months ago, it was the Berlin-based white woman, Trish Lorenzt, who decided to rip off this struggle.

Now, the American businesswoman Aina has decided to make profit off that sorrow, and she threw an “Owambe” party to celebrate this feat.

See the video:

Nigerians are currently telling her their minds. See some of the reactions:

