Jackie Aina Faces Major Backlash for Commercializing “Soro Soke”

Jackie Aina is getting all the heat she deserves.

The American influencer and businesswoman recently celebrated her birthday. And from the videos shared by her business page on Twitter, one of the items in her collection are scented candles named “Soro Soke,” a phrase that became a national terminology after Nigerians took to the streets to protest police brutality.

Nigerians are still mourning our beloved who lost their lives during those protests, especially in Lekki, Lagos. Months ago, it was the Berlin-based white woman, Trish Lorenzt, who decided to rip off this struggle.

Now, the American businesswoman Aina has decided to make profit off that sorrow, and she threw an “Owambe” party to celebrate this feat.

See the video:

Welcome to Owambe! We are celebrating life and inviting you all to be a part of it. The collection features 4 new fragrances: Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life and Spice of Life. All candles are available NOW on our website and @sephora !!! pic.twitter.com/DUjwKDkcjK — FORVR MOOD (@Forvrmood) August 4, 2022

Nigerians are currently telling her their minds. See some of the reactions:

Jackie Aina is disgusting for that. Her and her fellow Nigerian American celebs were digitally flogged to speak up… constantly using Nigerianess for profit but mute when your own need you. Nasty. The lot of them. — Troublemaker of Zion – W N C (@PreciousGNSD) August 5, 2022

people were being punctured by bullets in Nigeria and Jackie Aina was just looking of ways to profit off their deaths and suffering. in a struggle she refused to identify with no less. y https://t.co/XHzrZZ2hSB — olú (@fujikirako) August 5, 2022

Jackie Aina is clearly in her ‘I am the spice of pepper soup and the force of kola nut’ era. It’s giving jollof and jesus. — Alien Superstan 🐝 (@vincentdesmond_) August 5, 2022

Jackie Aina knows EXACTLY what she’s doing.

That woman has been creating content for 15+ years.

She most likely planned for all of this backlash (which is just free promo to her) and already has an apology/retraction waiting.

At least now, more Nigerians know her candles. Shame. — Dodo (@dodobabs_) August 5, 2022

And what's sending me is that, as a long term Jackie Aina fan, I *KNOW* she'd be one of the first people to drag a brand for exploiting the BLM movement for coins. Especially for something as shallow as candles 😭💀 So, honestly, she should have had more sense. This is so vile — PB (@Namndhela) August 5, 2022

Nigerians literally had to beg Jackie Aina to post something during #EndSARS and now the gehl is selling Sòrò Sókė candles. Haba. https://t.co/hXbjRYWRad — Church Girl, Bad Girl (@SosoTheWanderer) August 5, 2022

People died. A whole generation of Nigerians FOREVER traumatised just so Jackie Aina could sell a candle you know. There is no insult deep enough I could say right now. I am fucking spun 😂 — Troublemaker of Zion – W N C (@PreciousGNSD) August 5, 2022

