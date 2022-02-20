Jack Harlow Emotional Reaction After Kanye Called Him Top 5 Rapper Right Now: ‘I Could Cry’

Jack Harlow got all emotional after Kanye West said good things about him.

The rapper recently dropped his new single “Nail Tech,” which earned him a lot of public praise, including an acknowledgment from Kanye, who wrote on his Instagram: “This n***a can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n***a as a compliment Top 5 out right now.”

Reacting to the news, Harlow took to Twitter to say that the praise is “one of the greatest moments of my entire life.”

“Suddenly all the hate means nothing,” Harlow wrote. “Imagine your hero saying this about you. I could cry.”

See his post:

This right here…is one of the greatest moments of my entire life…glad y’all all get front row seats to it…suddenly all the hate means nothing…imagine your hero saying this about you…I could cry pic.twitter.com/DIghd00yaq — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 18, 2022

