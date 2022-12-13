Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Reportedly Dating

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa have reportedly struck you a romance and are now dating.

The artistes allegedly grew close after meeting in person at Variety’s Hitmaker’s brunch, back in November.

According to PageSix, the duo have been in constant comm with each other, ever since and have become an item.

They were also recently spotted arriving separately at a restaurant, but according to sources were trying their best not to be seen together.

This comes after Jack released his second studio album in May, which features a song called ‘Dua Lipa’, with the lyrics saying “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than a feature.”

Recall that Dua Lipa was also recently rumoured to be dating former Today Show host, Trevor Noah after the pair were spotted at dinner together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...