Jack Harlow Admits There’s a ‘Responsibility That Comes With Being a White Man in a Black Genre’

Jack Harlow does not take the opportunity to work in a Black genre lightly.

The rapper sat down for an interview with the folks at Billboard, where he spoke about working with Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby” and his place as a white man in a Black genre.

“There is a certain reality that I am white, and I think there will always be something attached to that,” he said. “No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I’m Black. With that being said, there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there’s certain things that have me regarded differently. But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity.”

And about his collaboration with Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby,” which he described as his “first pop moment,” he said he wanted to remain true to hip-hop when he worked on the track.

“People think of white rappers using hip-hop as a vehicle,” he said. “It’s important that people know I love hip-hop and want to stay in hip-hop and want to be part of hip-hop and I’m using it as a vehicle to fuel my dreams.”

And about the video’s highly sexual nature, he said he trusted Lil Nas X.

“I had total faith he was going to make a tasteful decision for me,” explained Harlow. “I felt good about it. For anyone to think that Nas isn’t aware or clever enough to create a treatment that wouldn’t fit me isn’t looking very deeply into it because that was the least of my worries. He knows what it is. He’s very aware and knows we’re not the same person.”

