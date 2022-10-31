Monday, October 31, 2022
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumours’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend as host and musical guest.

In his monologue, he made fun of his outfit and then addressed claims making around about him and Lil Nas X.

“I’ve heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item,” Harlow said. “I’m going to tell you right now: No, everything that happened between us was casual and consensual and one of the best nights of my entire life – working with him, working with him.”

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

 

