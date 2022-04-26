Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s future: “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk has saved Twitter for good.

Recall that the Tesla boss bought the company yesterday, which stirred mixed reactions all around the world. Now, Dorsey, who founded the company, says it selling the company to the South African businessman is the best decision they ever made.

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” he said, adding, “The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

He continued, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

He said a lot more.

See his tweets:

