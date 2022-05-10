Ja Rule Admits that Women Rapper are Often Left Out of Conversations About GOATs, Praises Lil’ Kim

Ja Rule finally admitted that women rappers should be concluded in the conversation about who should belong in rap Mount Rushmore.

he said this during a chat with the folks at Breakfast Club where he was asked to list his GOATs in the rap industry.

“It’s tough. Because it’s eras, you know what I mean?” Ja said. “But if I just had to do four. … You would have to put Jay on there. I would put Pac on there. Big gotta go on there.”

He thought about who should be the fourth and final person to join Hov, 2Pac, and the Notorious B.I.G. “I would go with older school guys,” Rule said. “Like either Big Daddy Kane, or Rakim, or KRS because of what they did for the culture, and what they meant to the culture. And what Rakim was to a Nas, you know what I’m saying? What KRS was to a whole generation of rappers. … Kane was the first n***a I seen like, ‘This n***a is fly, this n***a get all the bitches.’”

He couldn’t pick any name, but then pointed out how women rappers get left out of such conversations.

“But you know what? We never put the ladies in there,” he said. “Come on, man. MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa. … They are the reason other women picked up a microphone, period. How can you leave them off? You gotta tick one of them and put them on there.”

He took a moment to highlight the legacy of Lil’ Kim. “Let’s talk about Lil’ Kim,” he said. “When you look at the Cardis and the Nickis—every female—and then go listen to the Hard Core album…I understand why she’s so revered. That album is crazy, and she’s spitting on that album. It’s not like, you know…she’s going on that album! So I get it when these females are like, ‘Yo Kim was it for me.’ I get it, I get it.”

