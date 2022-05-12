J. Cole Surprises Fan at College Graduation Years After Making Promise to Show Up

J. Cole has a heart of gold.

The rap act surprised a fan, Cierra Bosarge, at her graduation ceremony at Rowan University, and this comes almost ten years after they met.

According to Complex, Bosarge “first spoke to Cole in 2013, after she called a radio station expressing her desire to have Cole wish her a happy birthday. About three months later, the then-high school student received a call from Cole, who invited her to meet him in person. When they eventually met up in Philly, Bosarge handed Cole a letter she had written for him years prior.”

“In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge explained at the time. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

And Cole told her he would attend her high school graduation. It took a while and he finally did, and it was glorious.

Check out the photos from the event:

J. Cole kept his promise 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JEymKJsqAy — Cole (@Jcolevillle) May 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...