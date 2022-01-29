J. Cole Declares Himself the Best Rapper Alive

J. Cole knows his worth and he’s not waiting for anyone to give him a pat on the back.

The rap icon sang his own praises in his first verse of 2022, his collaborative contribution to Benny the Butcher’s new single “Johnny P’s Caddy.”

He declared himself the best rapper alive: “On God, the best rapper alive/Headshot, now go and ask the best rappers that died/They tell you he never lied,” he raps on the track.

And people agreed with him.

Ibrahaim “Ib” Hamad, the North Carolina rapper’s manager and Dreamville co-founder, took to Twitter to come to his defense. “I see no lies,” he wrote.

Listen:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...