It looks like Iyabo Ojo has comfortably eased into the stepmother role for the daughter of her recently unveiled man, Paul Okoye.

The actress who clocked 45 years on Wednesday, December 21, was publicly celebrated by the daughter of the PR guru and entertainment boss, Vanessa.

Vanessa took to her Instagram page to hail the birthday girl, calling her smart, beautiful, strong and determined. She expressed her love and appreciation for the mother of two whom she called stepmother.

