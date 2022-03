Iyabo Ojo’s baby girl, Priscilla is finally independent as she clocked 21 today and the excited mum can’t hold back.

The actress took to social media to shower encomiums on her mini-me and thank her for not putting her to shame.

Iyabo shared a video with Christy Essien’s ‘Omo mi’ playing in the background as she shared on the 21-year journey of being a single mother to her child. See her post below.

