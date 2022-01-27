Iyabo Ojo Shares Throwback of year She Became a Single Mum, Speaks on the Journey

Iyabo Ojo had many reasons to be grateful for how her life panned out given some challenges she experienced in her younger days.

The mother of two chronicled her journey into single parenthood as she shared a photo from the year her marriage crashed and she was left with two small kids.

Iyabo Ojo revealed that she was anxious, depressed and confused as she had no direction for her life at that point, all she knew was how to love on her children and that inspired her to keep pushing ahead.

She encouraged anyone going through it that it’s never too late to start again as she looks backs in gratitude at her journey.

