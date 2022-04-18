Iyabo Ojo Reflects on Her Trials and Tribulations as a Divorced Single Mother and Actress

Iyabo Ojo is not going to stop telling her story no matter how much people troll her for it.

The actress and mother of two shared on some of her very low points in life as she reflected on her life.

Iyabo Ojo noted that odds were stacked against her from the beginning because she was a divorced single mother and society didn’t fancy that.

She stated that she became a second class citizen in her own country immediately after her marriage failed.

Ojo also added that her career choice- being an actress didn’t help as folks concluded that she must be irresponsible and a “whore” which must have been the reason she left her Marriage.

Iyabo Ojo went on to state that she compounded her crimes by acting in Yoruba Nollywood as people tend to tag many of them “local and unworthy” to associate with the elites.

The RHOL star also added that having a voice got her labelled a clout chaser but despite all of these and more, she’s still here, thriving and will not be silenced.

