Iyabo Ojo Hails Her Children, Calls Them Respectful and Well Mannered

Iyabo Ojo is in her feelings about her kids, Felix and Priscilla and sometime in the near future, she wants to translate same to her grandchildren.

The actress and mother of two made an Instagram post where she hailed her kids for being gentle, respectful, well mannered and grown.

Iyabo Ojo stated that she wants to paint Turkey red with her kids in tow and added a side note for her future in-laws and grandchildren.

She noted that they must be pretty, handsome and have small ijobon because she was looking forward to having future ijobon and cute grandbabies to slay with her.

