Iyabo Ojo Denies Claim of Being the 6th Richest Nollywood Yoruba Actress

Iyabo Ojo has shut down claims that she’s the 6th richest Nollywood Yoruba actress.

The mother of two responded to a video by a Tiktoker, @to_yoh who had compiled a list of several actresses in the Yoruba movie genre and had ranked them based on their networth.

The TikToker had stated that Iyabo Ojo is has a networth between $300,000 to $500,000.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page to shut down this claim. “Mogbe oooooooo. Govt tax people abeg ignore oooooo, make Una no send me tax bill ooo. Whoever did this was just joking no oooo,” she exclaimed.

