Iyabo Ojo and Her Man, Paul Okoye Get Flirty on the Gram

Iyabo Ojo has no holds barred showing off her man, ever since she made her romance with Paul Okoye public.

The actress who made her relationship with the businessman and talent manager, Instagram official on her 44th birthday on December 21, 2022, has steadily been showing off on Instagram.

In a new post, Iyabo Ojo put up a photo of Paul Okoye and where she hailed him saying, “See fine bobo, still in the market. Oya DM me for application. @pauloo2104 groom price gone up.”

Her man was in the comment section of the post where he noted that he was seeking a divorce lawyer. Ojo replied, telling him to cooperate as she’s looking to sell at least 50 application forms before pulling the plug on the scheme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...