Iyabo Ojo and Her Man, Paul Okoye Get Flirty on the Gram

Iyabo Ojo has no holds barred showing off her man, ever since she made her romance with Paul Okoye public.

The actress who made her relationship with the businessman and talent manager, Instagram official on her 44th birthday on December 21, 2022, has steadily been showing off on Instagram.

In a new post, Iyabo Ojo put up a photo of Paul Okoye and where she hailed him saying, “See fine bobo, still in the market. Oya DM me for application. @pauloo2104 groom price gone up.”

Her man was in the comment section of the post where he noted that he was seeking a divorce lawyer. Ojo replied, telling him to cooperate as she’s looking to sell at least 50 application forms before pulling the plug on the scheme.

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.
Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Lamar Odom Says He's Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.
Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

Tofunmi Oluwashina
The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
