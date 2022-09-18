Iwobi shines as Everton down West Ham

New boy Neal Maupay opened his account for Everton to earn their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi’s pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce.

Frank Lampard’s Toffees had chances to extend their lead, with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi.

West Ham, whose tally of three goals is the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack.

Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Asmir Begovic, while Said Benrahma’s effort came back off a post.

Everton climb to 13th in the table, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th.

